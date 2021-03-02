Kits arrive in The Sims 4, small collections with new costumes, objects, decorations, stories and more

cEA and Maxis have confirmed the arrival of Kits in The Sims 4, new collections of items that allow players to further modify the individuality, creativity and play style of their characters. Three new paid add-ons for the game designed to customize clothing, add new objects, furniture and even add stories.

The three new Sims 4 Kits in detail

These Kits arrive with the intention of offering even more freedom to the player to create a unique Sim, incorporating new costumes, decoration objects, story options … The Sims 4 Kits will be priced at € 4.99 each.

These will be the three Kits from The Sims 4 that will be available:

Retro Fashion Kit. A 90s-inspired fashion kit that includes items for players to dress up their Sims in retro-athletic looks. Nostalgic colors, bold prints …

Country Kitchen Kit. Charm and comfort to the kitchen. A brand new set of countertops, islands, cabinets, and décor.

Zafarrancho Cleaning Kit. Story kit that will allow Sims to clean in style with a variety of new full-size and hand-size vacuums. Rewards and new aspirations are added.

A release date for these The Sims 4 Kits has not yet been revealedAlthough we assume that they will not take long to be available in the game. These kits, new to the franchise, are added to the classic expansions known, such as the latest pack of paranormal things that allows adding new elements to the game launched in 2014.