“Kkondae Intern” Cast Explains The Term “Kkondae” And Why They Joined The Drama

The solid of “Kkondae Intern” has shared their causes for becoming a member of the drama, unpacked the phrase “kkondae,” and talked about what makes the drama stand out.

On Might 20, a press convention for the brand new MBC drama “Kkondae Intern” was held dwell on YouTube. Park Hae Jin, Kim Eung Soo, Han Ji Eun, Park Ki Woong, Park Ah In, and producing director (PD) Nam Sung Woo joined the convention to speak about their drama.

“Kkondae Intern” is an workplace comedy a few man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Park Hae Jin stars as Ga Yeol Chan, who turns into the pinnacle of the advertising and marketing group at Jun Su Meals after shifting up the company ladder at lightning velocity. Kim Eung Soo stars as Lee Man Shik, Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at his former firm however now his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

PD Nam Sung Woo, who has labored on dramas like “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “100 Days My Prince,” and “Kill It,” described “Kkondae Intern” as an general humorous drama. He stated, “When you find yourself performed laughing, I hope the drama may have you fascinated with your youth, associates, and coworkers through the commercials and turns into one thing you’ll be able to mirror on.”

The PD then elaborated on the time period kkondae, which describes an older particular person who is commonly condescending or makes use of their age to justify their actions. Nam Sung Woo defined, “I believe the phrase kkondae is getting used broadly. The path of our drama is about turning into a great kkondae, however we’re not forcibly including any classes or ethical messages to the drama. For those who watch the drama, every character tends to be a kkondae. It’s not essentially a foul kkondae, however its presentation is one thing I’ve considered lots production-wise. The hardest half was inevitably having to characterize the destructive features of a kkondae.”

Then, Nam Sung Woo talked about Kim Eung Soo’s portrayal of a kkondae. “Kim Eung Soo’s character represents the everyday kkondae or reveals what controversial issues performed by older folks. Since I used to be making an attempt to characterize this concept, it could possibly come throughout badly. I’ve considered how lots of the unhealthy features I may painting. It is perhaps controversial if I painting them badly, however I figured if these controversies assist put an finish to unhealthy kkondae-like conduct, we might be on course.”

Kim Eung Soo spoke up about his personal notion of a kkondae. “A kkondae is somebody who forces their ideas onto others. For those who elevate your self whereas doing so, that’s if you’ve develop into bossy. However performing like a kkondae can create humor, so I hope you snort whereas watching the drama.”

Park Hae Jin, who performs Ga Yeol Chan, the pinnacle of the advertising and marketing group who saves the corporate he had interned for with his growth of a well-liked new sort of ramen, talked about his determination to affix the drama. “I’ve at all times wished to behave alongside Kim Eung Soo, and I believed that the drama was very related. There can at all times be conflicts on set, however I questioned how this set might be so peaceable,” he stated, describing his coworkers as angelic. Park Hae Jin additionally added that Kim Eung Soo didn’t resemble a kkondae, not like his character. “Kim Eung Soo is basically candid with everybody, and he controls the environment on set effectively, so I’m grateful,” he stated.

Kim Eung Soo complimented the solid members as effectively, declaring Park Hae Jin’s attractiveness and performing expertise, whereas Park Ki Woong, who performs Namgoong Jun Su, the CEO of Jun Su Meals, described Park Hae Jin as mild, candy, and thoughtful of others.

Han Ji Eun, who performs Lee Tae Ri, the brand new advertising and marketing intern at Jun Su Meals, stated, “I believe you’ll all discover the script and synopsis to be enjoyable. That was my first purpose to affix the drama.” She continued, “The phrase kkondae is a scorching subject as of late. Whenever you consider ‘kkondae,‘ we thought that many individuals may relate if we had the time period apply to anybody, no matter age. We predict the drama will develop into one thing to look again on.”

Park Ki Woong defined his purpose for becoming a member of the solid as effectively. He stated, “I be a part of if the script is enjoyable, and it turned out to be actually humorous. Kim Eung Soo, whom I respect, and Park Hae Jin, an actor that I like, had been already solid. I beloved working with nice folks. The environment on set was additionally good, so I selected this drama.”

Lastly, PD Nam Sung Woo concluded by declaring what makes “Kkondae Intern” stand out as a drama. He stated, “Fairly than specializing in the feelings of the employed and their need to take down the boss, we centered on how they’ll look after one another and are available collectively with out competitors. I believe what stands out is that we have now centered on the method of uniting, and even when the boss is unhealthy, they’re nonetheless in a position to come collectively.”

“Kkondae Intern” airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 p.m. KST.

