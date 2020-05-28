“Kkondae Intern” Continues To Hold Top Spot In Viewership Ratings Among Wednesday Night Dramas

“Kkondae Intern” continues to guide the pack in viewership rankings for Wednesday night time dramas.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the Could 27 episode recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.2 and 6.Four p.c. This is a rise from final week‘s rankings of three.5 and 4.7 p.c, and much like its premiere rankings of 4.Four and 6.5 p.c.

Airing an hour later, KBS’s “Repair You” recorded rankings of two.zero and a couple of.7 p.c.

On the cable aspect, JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” recorded rankings of three.672 p.c, whereas tvN’s “Oh My Child” recorded rankings of 1.724 p.c.

Take a look at the most recent episode of “Kkondae Intern” right here…

Watch Now

… “Repair You” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Oh My Child” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)