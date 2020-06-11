“Kkondae Intern” Continues To Set Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” continues to steer the pack in viewership rankings!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the June 10 episode of “Kkondae Intern” recorded common nationwide rankings of 5.6 and seven.1 p.c. 7.1 p.c is a brand new private finest for the drama, a rise from its earlier report of 6.7 p.c. In addition, the June 10 episode of “Kkondae Intern” featured a cameo from trot singer Younger Tak.

Airing an hour later, KBS’s “Repair You” recorded rankings of 1.9 and a pair of.1 p.c.

On the cable aspect, JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” recorded rankings of three.237 p.c, whereas tvN’s “Oh My Child” recorded rankings of 1.578 p.c.

Try the most recent episode of “Kkondae Intern” right here…

Watch Now

… “Repair You” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Oh My Child” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)