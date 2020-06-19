“Kkondae Intern,” “Oh My Child,” And “Repair You” See Rise In Ratings

MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” has efficiently defended its reign over Thursday nights!

On June 18, Park Hae Jin’s workplace comedy drama loved a slight enhance in viewership from its earlier two broadcasts. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of “Kkondae Intern” scored common nationwide rankings of 5.1 p.c and 6.1 p.c for its two components, with a peak of 8.Three p.c within the Seoul metropolitan space.

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” additionally noticed a modest rise in viewership, scoring common rankings of 1.7 p.c and a couple of.1 p.c for the evening.

tvN’s “Oh My Child” scored a mean ranking of 1.772 p.c nationwide, equally marking a slight enhance in its viewership, whereas JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” held comparatively regular with a mean ranking of three.009 p.c for the evening.

