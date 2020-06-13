“Kkondae Intern” Production Crew Praises Park Hae Jin And Kim Eung Soo’s Realistic Chemistry

MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” launched behind-the-scene stills of Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo.

“Kkondae Intern” is an workplace comedy a few man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Park Hae Jin stars as Ga Yeol Chan, who turns into the pinnacle of the advertising and marketing crew at Jun Su Meals after transferring up the company ladder at lightning velocity. Kim Eung Soo stars as Lee Man Shik, Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at his former firm however now his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

Spoiler

Within the earlier episode, Ga Yeol Chan and Lee Man Shik went to Manji Island throughout their new ramen improvement journey and have been remoted on the island for a number of days as a consequence of a stormy climate. With out sufficient provides or cash, they needed to bear hilarious experiences so as to survive within the wilderness.

The behind-the-scenes pictures seize the bromance between Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo whereas filming the stranded scene. They admire the style of ramen boiled with seafood, share bread that had fallen onto the bottom, and play playing cards to cross the time.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo acted realistically as in the event that they have been really on an island, and regardless of the amassed fatigue from the lengthy shoot, they maintained nice rigidity, making the environment much more vigorous.”

They shared that rain poured and wind blew, similar to an actual storm, and the seawater additionally steadily rose as a result of tide. As well as, they weren’t in a position to obtain cellphone alerts, which created an atmosphere that suited the state of affairs within the drama. Due to this, they have been in a position to create a practical scene with none particular results.

“Kkondae Intern” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode under!

