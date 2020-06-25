“Kkondae Intern” To Delay Final Episode For A Week

MBC’s present Wednesday-Thursday drama “Kkondae Intern” is not going to be airing its closing episode this week.

Earlier this week, a supply from the drama acknowledged, “The ultimate episode of ‘Kkondae Intern,’ which was scheduled for June 25, is not going to be airing due to the memorial tribute for the 70th anniversary of the Korean Warfare. The ultimate episode will air for 90 minutes on July 1 as an alternative.”

In South Korea, the Korean Warfare is known as the “6.25 Warfare,” a reference to its begin date on June 25, 1950.

Moreover, a 100-minute particular episode of “Kkondae Intern” will air on June 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. KST.

“Kkondae Intern” is an workplace comedy starring Park Hae Jin as a former intern who has climbed up the company ladder at speedy velocity, and Kim Eung Soo as his former boss who turns into his new intern. The drama has acquired constant viewership scores and has been ranked as one of many highest-rated dramas in its time slot all through its run.

