‘Klaus,’ ‘Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians’ Top 3rd Quirino Awards – Variety

Sergio Pablos’ “Klaus,” Netflix’s first foray into authentic animated characteristic manufacturing, walked off with greatest characteristic at Saturday’s 3rd Quirino Awards, which have a good time excellent animation in Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

The primary characteristic as a director of Sergio Pablos, a co-creator of “Despicable Me,” “Klaus” has already scored an Oscar nomination in addition to proving the massive winner at this 12 months’s Annie Awards.

Produced by Netflix with Pablos’ Madrid-based SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine, ”Klaus” additionally snagged greatest animation design prize at the Quirinos – recognition of a daring manufacturing which was made in conventional 2D, however permits characters to maneuver by way of backgrounds, utilizing mild as a part of storytelling whereas drawing on 19th century photographs and portray for a visible language.

The Quirino Awards’ greatest TV collection plaudit went to a far less-known title, Brazilian CG-preschool hit “Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians,” co-produced by Sincrocine, Hype Animation and Nickelodeon and directed by Andrè Forni (“Dino Aventuras”). Netflix just lately took rights to “Tainá” for Latin America.

Colombian stop-motion title “The Cubicbird” took greatest quick. Directed by Jorge Alberto Vega, written by Marcos Mas and produced by La Valiente Estudio and Cintadhesiva Comunicaciones “Cubicbird” adapts the same-titled novel by Mas a couple of fowl in a cage which units out to realize its freedom. The title was additionally awarded at Bogotá’s Bogoshorts occasion final 12 months.

Two Portugal productions, João Gonzalez’ “Nestor” and Bruno Caetano’s “The Peculiar Crime of Mr Jay,” additionally gained a number of prizes.

Gonzalez’s first-year movie at the U.Okay.’s Royal School of Artwork, “Nestor” gained sound design and authentic music along with greatest pupil quick Gonzalez wrote the authentic soundtrack which was carried out by cello participant Miguel Teixeira. Ed Rousseau oversaw the sound combine.

Quick “The Peculiar Crime” took the greatest visible growth award. A co-production between Portugal’s Cola-Colectivo Audiovisual and France’s Wild Stream, the title blends stop-motion with different strategies.

In the run-up to the Quirino Awards, their organizers staged on-line panels and talks similar to “Girls in Ibero-American Animation,” “New Applied sciences Utilized to Animation Manufacturing,” and “Sustainability in Animation.”

Backed by Spain’s Institute for International Commerce (ICEX), the Animation from Spain umbrella and Proexca –a Canary Islands public-sector physique boosting strategic inward funding, the Quirinos additionally hosted a Co-production and Enterprise Discussion board that registered over 800 B2B conferences taking 90 professionals from 19 nations, based on the organizers.

“The Discussion board is a key a part of the Quirino Awards and helped to maintain the trade engines working, with contents persevering with to be purchased and bought,” Quirino Awards promoter José Luis Farias informed Variety.

WINNERS OF THE 2020 IBERO-AMERICAN QUIRINO AWARDS

BEST FEATURE

“Klaus,” (Sergio Pablos, Spain)

BEST SERIES

“Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians,” (André Forni, Brazil)

BEST SHORT FILM

“The Cubicbird,” (Jorge Alberto Vega, Colombia)

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

“Nestor,” (João Gonzalez, Portugal, U.Okay.)

BEST COMMISSIONED FILM

“Mate?,” (Dalmiro Buigues, Martin Dasnoy, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay)

ANIMATION FOR VIDEOGAME

“Gris,” (Conrad Roset, Spain)

BEST VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

“The Peculiar Crime of Mr. Jay,” (Portugal, France)

BEST ANIMATION DESIGN

“Klaus,” (Spain)

SOUND DESIGN AND ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Nestor,” (Portugal, U.Okay.)