‘Klaus,’ ‘Tainá,’ ‘Thomas’ Nominated for 3rd Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards

BARCELONA — “Klaus,” “Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians” and “Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days” are among the many finalists on the 3rd Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards, to be held within the Spanish Canary Islands metropolis of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on April 18.

Produced by Spain’s SPA Studios and Atresmedia Cine for Netflix, “Klaus” delivers a singular Santa Claus origin story written by first-timer director Sergio Pablos, in addition to Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney. Carlos Martínez López co-directs this high-profile title, the primary 2D film by a significant U.S. studio in a few years, which snagged an Academy Award nomination and prizes on the Bafta and and Annie Awards.

Brazilian CG-animated hit “Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians” is lead-produced by Marcela Baptista at Sincrocine in co-production with Hype Animation and Nickelodeon and directed by Andrè Forni (“Dino Aventuras”). A spin-off from a function movie trilogy, the ecology-themed 52-part quick format sequence activates the adventures of Tainá, monkey Caru and vulture Pep.

Multi-prized quick director Regina Pessoa drew giant reward ultimately June’s Annecy Animation Competition earlier than successful finest animated quick topic at this 12 months Annie Awards for “Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days.” A heartfelt and visually beautiful 2D homage by the director, drawn in sharp black-pencil, to the her uncle which depicts him instructing her to attract and inflaming her creativeness. The quick is produced by France’s Les Armateurs (“The Swallows of Kabul”).

In all, 22 works compete in 9 classes, sourced from 9 nations in Ibero-America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay and Portugal.

“Manufacturing values are rising in a short time within the area. The productions we’ll see in upcoming years are going to be dazzling,” Quirino Awards promoter José Luis Farias informed Selection, including that, “There’s an rising clear conception of what the Ibero-American market is and its worldwide potential.”



Notably, Portugal is, for the primary time, the nation with the very best variety of nominations – 10 – adopted by Spain (7), Argentina (6), Brazil (4), Colombia and Bolivia with two a bit, and Chile with one.

“Nestor” leads nominations with 4 nods (pupil quick movie, visible growth, animation design, sound design and unique music). It’s adopted by “Klaus” (finest function, animation design, sound design, unique music ) and “Uncle Thomas” (quick movie, visible growth, animation design).

The nominations have been introduced by Alfredo Marun, director of growth at Disney Tv Animation, Anja Franczak, a artistic producer at Poland’s Human Ark, Véronique Encrenaz, head of the Annecy Competition’s Mifa market; Vera Verba, supervisor at YouTube’s Sesame Workshop and manufacturing designer/format artist Simón Vladimir Varela.

Previous to the ceremony, over April 16-17, the Quirino Awards will host a Co-Manufacturing and Enterprise Discussion board. Confirmed attendees embody Grownup Swim, Cartoon Community, Disney TV Animation, PGS, Discovery Children, Sesame Workshop, Zodiak Children, RTVE, Autour de Minuit, Human Ark, Playkids, Momakin, Barley Movies and Indie Gross sales.

The Quirino Awards are supported, amongst main backers, by the Spanish Movie Institute (ICAA), the Spanish Company for Intl. Cooperation Growth (AECID), Spain’s Institute for International Commerce (ICEX), the Animation from Spain umbrella, pan-regional fund Ibermedia, the Brazilian Hispanic Cultural Basis, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE and animation occasions Pixelatl (Mexico), WEIRD (Spain), Ventana Sur’s Animation! (Argentina) and the Annecy Animation Competition (France).



2020 IBERO-AMERICAN QUIRINO AWARD NOMINEES:

FEATURE

“Turu, the Wacky Hen,” (Víctor Monigote, Eduardo Gondell, Spain, Argentina)

“Klaus,” (Sergio Pablos, Spain)

“The Longleg,” (Mercedes Moreira, Argentina)

“Reconciliation tales,” (Carlos Santa, Rubén Monroy, Colombia)

TV SERIES

“Cubs – Crocodiles,” (Mélia Gilson, Camille Authouart, Portugal, France)

“Momonsters,” (Javier Martínez, Alberto Martínez, Spain)

“Area Chickens in Area,” (Tommy Vad Flaaten, Markus Vad Flaaten, Mexico, U.Okay., Eire, Australia)

“Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians,” (André Forni, Brazil)

SHORT FILM

“The Cubicbird,” (Jorge Alberto Vega, Colombia)

“Purpleboy,” (Alexandre Siqueira, Portugal, Belgium, France)

“Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days,” (Regina Pessoa, Portugal, Canada, France)

STUDENT SHORT FILM

“Gravedad,” (Matisse Gonzalez, Bolivia, Germany)

“Nestor,” (João Gonzalez, Portugal, U.Okay.)

“I Guess It Went One thing Like That,” (Giovanna Muzel Da Paixao, Brazil)

COMMISSIONED FILM

“In Your Fingers,” (Ralph Karam, Argentina)

“Mate?,” (Dalmiro Buigues, Martin Dasnoy, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay)

“We Have Voice,” (Juan Manuel Costa, Argentina)

ANIMATION FOR VIDEOGAME

“Gris,” (Spain)

“Shadow Brawlers,” (Argentina)

“Very Little Nightmares,” (Spain)

VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

“Nestor,” Royal School of Artwork (Portugal, U.Okay.)

“The Peculiar Crime of Mr Jay,” (Portugal, France)

“Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days,” (Portugal, Canada, France)

ANIMATION DESIGN

“Klaus,” (Spain)

“Nestor,” (Portugal, UK.)

“Uncle Thomas Accounting for the Days,” (Portugal, Canada, France)

SOUND DESIGN AND ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Drawing Life,” (Brazil)

“Klaus,” (Spain)

“Nestor,” (Portugal, U.Okay.)