Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

Many users of the first PlayStation fondly remember one of the console’s most beloved platform games, Klonoa. A work signed by Namco that combined three-dimensional graphics with traditional 2D gameplay.

There are not a few of us who keep in memory unforgettable memories of the 32 and 64 bit era. A time when genres as mythical as the platforms reigned. The great Super Mario 64 opened the ban for the rest of the companies and studios of the time to create dozens and dozens of titles of the same nature, in three dimensions. And despite the fact that its sales were not particularly outstanding, one of the ones that left the best taste in the mouths of the users of the original PlayStation was this Namco creation, Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, a title that stood out somewhat from the established fashion in those days.

Despite presenting a technical section (quite striking for the time, by the way) made in 3D, the developers (with Hideo Yoshizawa in the lead) decided to go a bit out of the pattern set by the vast majority of similar games and bet on a traditional 2D gameplay. Under a multidirectional scroll, we had to guide a kind of animal with an anthropomorphic and very charismatic appearance, Klonoa, through quite striking levels full of enemies, solve the odd puzzle and, above all, constantly platform. A simple but attractive game formula that gave life to a saga that, despite not being the best known in the world, continued both in various portable formats and on PS2.

And it is precisely this latest nominal installment, Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, which has been chosen along with the aforementioned original game for commemorate the 25th anniversary of it in this nostalgia-packed remastered pack called Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series. A title that has also been edited for all current game systems, both in physical and digital format (except for the PC delivery, which is only available in digital format).

Classic jumps full of color

In one adventure and another, our mission is to help Klonoa to overcome each of the levels, which we must gradually enable and that are reflected in a quite suggestive minimap. A character who has a special ability that gives him a magic ring and that is none other than control the wind.

The levels usually present some alternative routesThrough this ability, the protagonist can go from gliding for a few moments after making a jump to, most interestingly, incapacitating opponents to later use them as a throwing weapon… or as a provisional platform, allowing him to perform a double jump. We must make the most of these actions to overcome the different levels that both productions offer us, phases that usually have a more than decent extension and a pretty basic structure.

To add more interest to the games, the levels usually present some alternative routes that it is necessary to explore to get all the collectibles, there are also simple puzzles (more present in the second part) and other classic elements in this type of work such as confrontations against final bosses and the occasional animated scene that develops the plot. More interesting are certain special levels that completely break with the general dynamics of the game, such as times when we have to surf or get on carts in the purest Donkey Kong Country style.

The gameplay is quite simple, although it still has its charm

Thanks to these ingredients, to which must be added a simple and reliable control, the gameplay that this saga continues to provide us is quite creditable. The seams may be noticeable at times, especially in certain phases that have a somewhat dated design, but in general it maintains the type in a very dignified way. And what about the news? Well, indeed, some others have been included, although they are not particularly relevant.

The most curious is local doubles cooperative mode… although more than a co-op to use, the only thing that the second player can do is help propel the main player. An option that was already present in Klonoa 2 and that, in this case, has been integrated into the original delivery. And along with this, we have the possibility to choose the level of difficulty between two possible ones (plus another more difficult unlockable by overcoming each of the adventures), as well as the range of the wind projectiles that Klonoa launches against rivals. Some innovations that you may know little about but that, given the nature of the two productions that are part of this pack, seem appropriate to us.

At certain levels, the platforms are left aside to offer us something different

The graphic aspect, obviously, has been the element that has changed the most in these versions in relation to what was recreated in the original games (even what was seen in the remake of the first Wii Klonoa). On the most powerful machines, it is possible to play at 4K and 60 frames of animation, which is really appreciated. An improvement in the modeling of the characters and in the scenarios is also noticeable, although do not expect drastic changes in this regard either, as it is still a fairly humble title in this regard, although the cartoon aesthetics and the great color play your favour. And the sound is just as good, especially the soundtrack, highlighting in my humble opinion the extraordinary melodies that gives us the first episode of this saga.