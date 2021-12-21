Klonoa reappears in the networks: the friendly creature has been registered as a trademark in the United Kingdom

Klonoa developed his adventures on PS1, PS2, and Game Boy Advance, ending with a remake on Wii.

There are surely many players who are not familiar with the face of Klonoa, a creature that caught the attention of a good handful of users during the days of PS1, PS2 and Game Boy Advance. This cute little animal received a Wii remake of his first adventure back in 2008, and since then he has not dropped into the field of video games. However, his return to the sector is rumored again with a new UK trademark.

As pointed out by the Twitter user mushroom32x, who we have learned about via VGC, the UK trademarks website has included a new reference to this creature with the “KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series“. Evidently, Bandai Namco has not given official information on the reasons behind this movement, so we will have to wait for them to comment on the issue.

This operation does not mean that the return of Klonoa is a reality either, since we have encountered multiple cases in which a trademark is renewed or created simply to keep rights from a company about gambling. This is in addition to it’s not the first time that the name of Klonoa resonates in the networks, since in 2019 new games were registered in Japan.

In addition, the resurrection of Klonoa has taken different paths of the most diverse, since a few years ago its entry into the field of cinema was announced. Unfortunately, this idea did not come to fruition, as this animated film based on the adventures of the creature was canceled in 2019.

More about: Klonoa, Trademark Registry and Bandai Namco.