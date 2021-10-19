Klopp filled Cholo Simeone with praise but made a clear difference

Klopp and Simeone meet again for the Champions League (Reuters)

Within the framework of the third day of the Champions League, two of the best coaches in Europe will meet at the Wanda Metropolitano in the clash between the Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool in a key match for Group B of the tournament. In the preview of the meeting, Jürgen Klopp talked about Diego Simeone who already faced the last edition of the competition, when he was eliminated.

The German suffered from the defensive tactics of the tool when the men of the Cholo they won 3-2 after overtime at Anfield in the round of 16 in March 2020 to close 4-2 on aggregate. The technician referred to the statements of that time when he criticized the style of his adversary: ​​“I was angry, disappointed by many things with the world at this time.

Now, Klopp filled the Argentine with praise: “Then we had to concentrate on football in a really strange circumstance. Diego Simeone is doing everything right. He is the current champion of Spain. He’s at Atlético I don’t know how long, but he’s very successful there”. However, he marked a clear position on the style of play that Cholo professes: “I like it? Not too much, but that’s normal because I prefer a different type of football ”.

In this regard, he continued: “Other coaches prefer other styles of football, so nobody has to like it, they just have to be successful and that’s what Atlético is.”

Simeone eliminated him from the last Champions League by an aggregate of 4 to 2 (Reuters)

The Liverpool are undefeated in 11 games this season, largely thanks to the return of Virgil van Dijk from an injury to the knee ligaments. The Dutch captain who was injured last October resisted the temptation to return early to represent his country at Euro 2020 and Liverpool have reaped the benefits as they have returned to the heart of defense.

For its part, Simeone declared that the return of the defender has given the Reds the “security” that they lacked last season to attack with greater freedom. But Van Dijk himself believes that he still has a long way to go to get back to his best level: “I don’t think there are many examples of players coming back from an anterior cruciate ligament, a complex knee injury, who has returned to his best. level after a year, so I have work to do ”.

The Liverpool He is on his way to the round of 16 of the Champions League after having won their first two games against Porto and Milan. But now he has a hard stop in Madrid where the Athletic, which reaps a draw against the Portuguese team and a key victory in Italy.

