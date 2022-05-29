Klopp’s lament after losing the Champions League final: “Real Madrid only kicked once between the three sticks”

It is the third Champions League final that Jürgen Klopp has lost as coach, two with Liverpool and one with Borussia Dortmund (Reuters)

Jürgen Klopp regretted the bad luck of Liverpool this Saturday after losing the final of the Champions League contra Real Madrid. The coach, who met the goalkeeper’s saves Thibaut Courtoisassured that the Belgian was the best footballer of the match and acknowledged that his coaches only failed in the definition.

“We kicked 23 times, 9 of them between the three sticks. It is a very good figure for a final, but it is necessary for the ball to cross the line. It is what we have been missing. His goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the man of the match. That shows that something did not work”, said the German coach at a press conference. “He has made a lot of saves. We missed a goal. You have to accept it. We had our moments in the match. If the ball had gone in… Bravo to Real Madrid. But we’ll be back,” he added.

In addition, he was defeated by the level of effectiveness of Carlo Ancelotti’s team: “Real Madrid only kicked once between the three posts. But on Sunday there will be a parade in Liverpool to celebrate this fantastic season, which has not had the end we expected.

In this sense, he acknowledged that there were aspects of the functioning of the Liverpool that they did not finish convincing him: “I would have liked to have had more chances and played better in the last 30 metres. We played a good game, but when you lose you have to accept that you didn’t play well. But I have told my players that he was proud,” he explained. “My players had a very good season. We lost two competitions (the Premier League by one point and the Champions League) by a little”held.

Ancelotti, 62, joined the celebrations with his players (Reuters)

On the other hand, Ancelotti became the first coach to win four Champions Leagues, after winning two with Milan (2003 and 2007) and as many with Real Madrid (2014 and 2022): “It was a difficult game, we suffered a lot, especially in the first period, but in the end, I think we deserved to win this competition. We are happy”, declared the Italian to the Movistar+ platform.

“We have come out of a difficult game with the quality and commitment we have. We are very happy because we finished the season very well”, added the coach who was left speechless when asked about his impressive winning record: “I do not know what else to say. I’m the record man. I was lucky enough to arrive at Real Madrid last year and have had a fantastic season. It is a fantastic club, a really good team, with qualities and a strong character”.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

The reactions of Kun Agüero in the Champions League final and his anger against Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. scored the goal for the consecration in the Champions League and snatched a record from Lionel Messi

The best memes of the Real Madrid title with Mbappé at the center of the jokes

Courtois’ 5 spectacular saves against Liverpool in the Paris final

This is how the historical table of international titles remained after Madrid’s achievement