Knives Out Fans Have Flooded Marta’s E-Mail, And Rian Johnson Approves

It’s a bit foolish to see so many individuals sending e-mails to a fictional character, however then once more, it exhibits how many individuals actually liked Knives Out. You might be certain each single one of many individuals who despatched one in all these e-mails, minus the doable trolls, is thrilled that there is already a sequel on the way in which. The primary film was one thing of a shock when it got here to only how profitable it grew to become. Abruptly, theoretical conversations about seeing Daniel Craig reprise his function in a franchise of thriller tales grew to become precise conversations and earlier than the film was out of theaters, as a result of it is really nonetheless in theaters, the sequel was given the inexperienced gentle.