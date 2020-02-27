Knives Out: Rian Johnson Was Given A Surprising Demand By Apple Over iPhone Use

It needs to be attention-grabbing to see what comes subsequent for Rian Johnson. Plans for Knives Out‘s sequel are already in movement, which ought to excite the various moviegoers who noticed it in theaters. The Oscar nominee was additionally given the possibility to develop his personal Star Wars film, however we’ve not heard any information on that entrance. However clearly Lucasfilm was comfortable together with his work in The Final Jedi, giving him the possibility to work with tales exterior of the Skywalker Saga.