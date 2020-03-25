Knives Out Seems To Have A Great Easter Egg No One Is Talking About

Whether or not you are watching it to resolve the thriller or to benefit from the über-talented ensemble solid, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out is a feast for the eyes and the mind, with a twist-driven murder-mystery that made a killing in theaters. Johnson was eager to sprinkle every kind of clues and easter eggs all through the movie’s 130-minute runtime, from the altering portrait to the baseball’s arc. However for all of the conversations which have taken place, there appears to be on aspect that nobody is speaking about: the lions.