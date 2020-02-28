Knives Out’s DVD Cover Spoils The Movie’s Killer– But Only If You Already Know Whodunnit

Spoilers forward for Knives Out.

Director Rian Johnson has change into a family title over the previous few years, as a result of his work on main releases like Star Wars: The Final Jedi and Knives Out. The latter earned the filmmaker an Academy Award for Greatest Screenplay, in addition to plans for a future sequel. Knives Out not too long ago arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, and the packaging truly has the potential to disclose whodunnit. But the clue might be solely apparent to those that have already seen Johnson’s acclaimed homicide thriller.