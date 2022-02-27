Knockout City is leaving EA and will now be free, with big plans for the game’s anniversary

Velan Studios will be looking to get even closer to the community following this major change.

By Axel García / Updated February 25, 2022, 08:55 7 comments

Velan Studiosresponsible for the multiplayer Knockout City, announced that the title will be completely free. But, the most surprising thing is that it will no longer be published by EA, being the same developers who will replace said company as the new publishers.

Now we will publish itVelan Studios“Since the day we founded our studio we have worked to deliver gamers revolutionary experiences through new games,” the studio shared through an official statement. “Another big change that will be applied in the first seasons of the second year is that we will now publish Knockout City.”

Velan Studios added that the game would never have existed without the help of the program. EA Originalsbut now that they will be in charge of publishing in the future, the studio is more than committed to assuming and complying with all the responsibilities that will come after this important change.

While we wait, Velan Studios stated that players will still need a EA account to enjoy the popular multiplayer, which already has an update on PS5 and Xbox Series X, where we can play in 4K resolution now 120 FPS.

The study did not give a date exact for these changes, but revealed that we can expect them at the end of season 5, which is currently in development within Knockout City. “We will share more about the move to free-to-play and the exciting future of Knockout City in the coming days, weeks and months,” the statement concludes.

