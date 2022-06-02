Knockout City is now free on PC and consoles and comes loaded with news

After announcing the change to free to play and the disassociation from EA, the game continues to receive content.

Knockout City has been available on PC and consoles for more than a year trying to maintain a good player base to establish itself as one of the games as a service of the moment. To help reach that end, Velan Studios It recently announced that its dodgeball proposition would be disassociating itself from EA and changing models.

The title would become free at some point this year, and we can already confirm that It is free to play on the different platforms where it is available (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch). Therefore, we can access these versions at no additional cost, as well as play it without limitations and without requiring a subscription to the online services of the consoles.

Along with free to play comes season 6: City of TomorrowThose who bought the game before June 1 will receive as compensation the bundle Loyalty Royalty. In addition, along with the move to the free to play model comes City of Tomorrow, the name given to the season 6. With it, Knockout City introduces the new Boomerang Ball in the playlists, the Starfruit Special energy drink, the sci-flyer vehicle, map improvements and more that we can check out in the patch notes.

The latest from Velan Studios also incorporated improvements for new generation consoles a few months ago, reaching resolution 4K y 120 FPS depending on the configuration. If you want to know what we thought of the game at the time, you can take a look at the analysis of Knockout City that Mario Gómez published in this house.

