Know all the activity of the Mexican representatives in European football

The Mexican soccer players who militate in football in Europe prepare for a new day of activities. With some compatriots fighting to stay in the top positions of their respective tournaments, another one is fighting to get away from the bottom of the rankings. Highlights the case of Javier Aguirre who, from the Mallorca bench, seeks to save the category in Spanish football.

The end of the season is already a reality in the sports calendar. The decisive moments for the clubs that aspire to win a title or that are playing for relegation are present. In addition to The Basqueanother Mexican who finds himself in the same situation is John Vasquez with Genoa in Serie A in Italy. By contrast, Erick Gutierrez Y Edson Alvarez the titles are disputed in the Netherlands. Other Aztecs with chances of winning are Hector Herrera Y Jesus Tecatito Corona in Spain, e Hirving Lozano in Italy.

Tecatito receives on the field of the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium the Granada with the aim of achieving victory to stay in the fight for the top places in La Liga. After losing their last match against Barcelona, ​​Sevilla fell to fourth place in the standings behind the Catalans and Atlético de Madrid with whom they are tied in units. The game is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. this Friday April eight.

Together with Corona, Jiménez inaugurates the weekend’s activity. The striker along with his team, the Wolverhampton Wanderersvisit to Newcastle United by date 32 of the English championship. Wolves are eighth in the Premier League with 49 points. Its main objective is to be able to qualify for European competitions (from sixth position). The duel will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday April eight.

The Mexican coach has just arrived in Spanish football to direct the Mallorca. With nine dates to play The Basque He was integrated into the Vermellón team with the mission of saving the club from relegation. After losing his first game, Aguirre receives the Atletico Madrid In a second. The match will be at the Son Moix Stadium at Saturday April 9 at 09:15 a.m.. Hector Herrera He was left out of the squad with the Madrid team after not having recovered from a muscle injury.

The national teams selected by Mexico who militate in the Real Betis they visit the Cádiz with the aim of getting the three points so as not to move away from the leaders in La Liga (they are fifth place with 53 units). The duel is scheduled for Saturday March 9 at 07:00.

In Italy, the Naples of the Chucky Lozano fights hand in hand with Milan for the top of the table. Between them, there is hardly a difference of a single unit. The Mexican arrives at his new commitment after having given an assist in his most recent game. The opponent in turn is the Flourishing a the Sunday ten at 08:00 hours.

Guti and PSV are second in the Eredivisie standings with 28 games played. Farmers take on Waalwijk at the Philips Stadion at 07:15 on Sunday ten

The machine and his Ajax are the leaders of the Dutch championship. He takes four points from the closest pursuer of him. His next match against Spartan Rotterdam at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday.

