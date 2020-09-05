Know how Nitin Gadkari’s ministry broke the record of building a road in the Corona era?

New Delhi: When everything came to a standstill in the Corona era, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was busy building roads on a war footing. Between April and August, the ministry has set a new record for the construction of roads. While Nitin Gadkari’s ministry has built twice as many roads as expected in the Corona era, the ministry has broken a three-year record for awarding highway construction work. Also Read – Coronavirus in Delhi: Rapidly spreading infection in Delhi amid improving conditions, CM Kejriwal said- ‘There is nothing to panic’

In fact, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had targeted to build a total of 2771 km of highways during April to August this year. Despite the adverse circumstances of the Corona era, 3181 km of highways were built four hundred kilometers above the target. Also Read – Nizamuddin Dargah News: Nizamuddin Dargah to open from tomorrow, know what are the guidelines for entry …

In this, State Public Works Department (PWD) constructed 2104 km, NHAI 879 km and NHIDCL constructed 198 km highway. It is significant that till August 2019, there was 1367 km National Highway Construction Award, while this time more than doubled 3300 km National Highway Award by August 2020. Also Read – Covid-19 Test Guideline: Ministry of Health changes the Corona Investigation Policy, now will be ‘On-Demand’ Test

The ministry official told IANS that despite the Corona epidemic, between April and August, 744 km of highway was entrusted with the total amount of 31 thousand crore. This is the highest in the last three years.

(Input IANS)