Know infinite details of all the devices connected to your PC with USBTreeView

Generally, when we connect a device via USB, we have a very simple Windows tool to know information about it: the Device Manager. Normally it is a utility that works for the vast majority of people, but when an error or problem arises with the devices that we have connected, we started looking for alternatives. And so we came up with USBTreeView.

USBTreeView is a free application for Windows that allows us to know all kinds of details of the devices that we connect to the computer via USB. In this way, in addition to knowing which port we connect them to, we obtain useful information that can help us when we don’t know what is happening with the devices that are having faults on our PC.

UsbTreeView is simple as well as complete





As you can see, its interface is tremendously simple, since on the left side we have the list of all the connected devices, and on the right all the information about each port and PC controllers. What is really remarkable is that we can perfectly identify the connected device because the model and manufacturer appear in fullsomething that we cannot find out directly many times through the Windows Device Manager.

The application clearly indicates the status of the ports, being able to recognize which ones are busy and which ones are not. What’s more, will divide the ports according to the USB controllers that we have in our computer. The latter comes in handy if at any time we find ourselves with bandwidth problems, since we can solve it by emptying the controller and connecting the devices to another.

Among the remarkable information that it shows us in each port, we obtain details such as the USB version of the device and the version of the port, if it is running at maximum speed, if the device is powered by the port itself, and even the current that passes through the connection. We also find useful information about the drivers, and many values ​​in hexadecimal format that refer to the connection and transferred data.

In case we want to save the information of our devices, we can do it through a report that is generated automatically in the ‘File’ tab.

The tool is very simple to use, although as you can see, has certain layers of complexity in which it is possible to obtain all kinds of information about our connected USB devices.