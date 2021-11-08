Know the entire shops that you’ll unencumber in Cayo Fauno: those are the entire dealers

With the newest replace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll carry extra existence on your island, but additionally to Cayo Fauno. If touring to this island is one in every of your plans, take into accounts saving as a result of now you’ll create a neighborhood of stores to be a lot more out there.

To unencumber Cayo Fauno, you handiest wish to have 3 villagers residing for your island. When this occurs, Faun will name and invite you to a shuttle via Dodo Airways in order that you understand the whole lot this is looking forward to you for your island. While you arrive, revel in their studio and the brand new neighborhood of distributors that We give an explanation for under.

All of the shops in Cayo Fauno

While you go out the docks, you’re going to see a trail that continues in the back of his learn about. Don’t be scared when you see it abandoned, in order that there are dealers the whole lot relies on you. The well-known thyroid are ready so that you can donate an quantity of 100,000 berries and you’ll have as much as a complete of 7 distributors to be had. Then again, you’ll handiest unencumber one in line with day.

Katrina





Katrina es a fortune teller who can know your long run, glimpse the glimpses of your future and expose the cosmic reality for 1,000 berries. In his place you’ll understand how is your friendship with any person or know your fortune. His magic ball does no longer fail!

Carpet





This persona is the carpet vendor and uncommon wallpapers, and brings them to you from a ways away so that you can beautify your own home. From his retailer you’ve got the similar get admission to to his merchandise as when he seems for your island: 4 varieties of rugs, two varieties of flooring and two varieties of partitions.

Tórtimer





No doubt you recognize Tortimer from different installments akin to Animal Crossing: Wild Global the place he used to be the mayor. In this instance, he’s along with his caravan and permits you ship or take one thing out of the garage room from your own home without charge. The most affordable parcel provider you’ll to find to this point.

Al and Paca





This marriage already seemed on different events in Cayo Fauno on the Wedding ceremony Match held in June. Now from his motorhome he permits you customise some enser and provides a wholly other contact to a work of furnishings when you customise it. If you have an interest, communicate to Al.

Gandulio





The botanical skilled It is usually found in Cayo Fauno. This dealer now sells no longer handiest shrubs and plant seeds, but additionally vegetable seeds to your subsequent recipes. Its components trade randomly and it at all times recommends a shrub in season.

Ladino





The acquaintance artwork broker He additionally needs to provide you with a number of the “perfect works”, however do not accept as true with your self an excessive amount of. This is a just right alternative to finish the Museum’s artwork gallery, since his visits to the island have been almost scarce. Now you’ll purchase just one paintings an afternoon and take part in its raffle.

Bitumen





Betunio is the skunk that shoe polish to generate income within the town. Similar to when he visits you for your island, his purpose remains to be to promote you shoes, socks or luggage.

Marilín





This persona is the one one you would not have to unencumber, however seems within the middle of the world able to obtain your whole donations and minimize your hair. Sure, she is a hairdresser which is helping you convert your taste and create some glorious hairstyles, however you’ll’t make a choice them.