Know the guidelines of Unlock 3.0 in 11 points, these new rules will be applicable from August 1

Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: The government has issued guidelines for Unlock 3 across the country. In which more activities have been allowed outside the container zone, but schools, colleges, metro rail services, theaters and bars will remain closed till 31 August. The ban on political and religious programs will also continue.

Know what will open and what will be closed (What Will Remain Closed and What Will Open)

1. The government has allowed yoga institutes and gyms to open for the first time from August 5, following the lockdown implemented from March 25 due to Corona Virus. For this, the Ministry of Health will issue a separate standard.

2. The Union Home Ministry said that after deliberations, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till August 31.

3. Till now there was a curfew in the night, which has been removed. That is, there will be no night ban.

4. The ‘Unlock 3’ guidelines will come into effect from August 1 and lockdown will remain strictly in force in the prohibited areas until 31 August.

5. Along with this, metro rail services, cinemas, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters, bars and auditoriums will not open.

6. Along with this, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious ceremonies and other big programs will also be completely banned till 31 August.

7. The things that are currently open for the container zone will remain the same. That means activities will continue.

8. Following the rules of social distancing, it will be allowed to organize Independence Day celebrations on August 15. It would be necessary to follow other protocols including masks in the program.

9. International air travel will be allowed in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. The movement of other international passenger flights will be started in a phased manner.

10. There will be no restriction on transportation of people and goods within interstate and states. No separate permission, clearance or e-permit will be required for such activities.

11. The number of guests in wedding ceremonies shall not exceed 50. No more than 20 people will attend the funeral. The ban on the consumption of alcohol, paan, gutkha and tobacco in public places will continue.