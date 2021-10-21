Know the Raids of the Halloween 2021 match of Pokémon GO

Annually for Halloween other video games rejoice their anticipated halloween match and Pokémon GO is not any exception. The most important a part of this birthday celebration are the raids, since they have got unique and brief Pokémon.

Due to this fact, within the following information we go away you the entire details about the Pokémon that we will be able to get within the raids all over the Halloween match.

Halloween raids 2021 in Pokémon GO

This yr’s match is Divided in two portions, so for now most effective the raids of the primary section that may closing till October 22 are recognized. Maximum are Ghost-type Pokémon because of the development.

Essentially the most distinguished are Giratina and Mega Gengar, however others like Drifblim will include a particular look and restricted to the birthday celebration. We understand that the extent of the raid marks the people who find themselves vital to take part. The size will be the following:

  • 1 megastar: may also be accomplished by myself.
  • 3 megastar: really useful 2 avid gamers
  • 5 stars and specials: a minimum of 4 avid gamers is really useful.

1 megastar raids

pokémon

type

existence

susceptible to

slowpoke galar

Psychic

3.228
  • Metal
  • Psychic
  • Sinister
 Pokémon Go raids

spur

Ghost

3.755

 Incursiones Halloween 2021 Pokémon GO

dwebble

Trojan horse / Rock

3.895

Animal:

  • Plant
  • Psychic
  • Sinister

Roca:

 pOKEMON go GUIDE

murkrow

Sinister / Flying

4.700

Sinister:

Flying:

 Pokémon GO raids

yamask

Ghost

3.365

 Pokémon GO Guide

3-star raids

pokémon

type

existence

WEAK TO

RAICHU de ALOLA

Electric / Psychic

16.848

Electro:

  • Dragon
  • Electrical
  • Plant
  • Land

Psychic:

  • Metal
  • Psychic
  • Sinister
 Pokemon GO Halloween Raids

BANETTE

Ghost

16.600

 Pokemon GO raids

DRIFBLIM get dressed

Ghost / Flying

12.655

Ghost:

Flying:

Pokémon GO Halloween

SABLEYE

Sinister / Ghost

11.501

Sinister:

Ghost:

 Eventos Pokémon GO

5 megastar raid

pokémon

type

existence

susceptible to

giratina

Ghost / Dragon

38.326

Ghost:

Dragon:

POKEMON GO raids

Mega Evolution raids

pokémon

type

existence

susceptible to

MEGA GENGAR

Ghost / Poison

65.215

Ghost:

Poison:

  • Metal
  • Ghost
  • Roca
  • Land
  • Poison
 Megapokémon raids

Field research tasks and prizes for October 2021 in Pokémon Go

