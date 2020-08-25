Know who was the ‘Dom Raja’ of Varanasi Jagdish Chaudhary, on whose death PM Modi and Home Minister Shah mourned

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep condolences on the demise of “Dom Raja” Jagdish Chaudhary of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and described him as the conductor of Sanatan tradition. He tweeted, “Very saddened by the demise of Dome King Jagdish Chaudhary of Varanasi. He settled in the culture of Kashi and was the conductor of the eternal tradition there. ” Also Read – JEE Main, NEET 2020: BJP leader Subrahmanyam Swamy said- JEE, conducting the NEET exams now would be a ‘sterilization’ mistake which made the Indira government …

Modi said, "He worked for social harmony over the life. May God give peace to his soul and give the family the strength to bear this suffering. "

Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the demise of ‘Dom Raja’. He tweeted and wrote, “The post of Dom Raja of Kashi is a symbol of diversity, prevalence and social harmony in Indian culture. The death of such a true worshiper of Baba Vishwanath, Dom Raja Shri Jagdish Chaudhary, is extremely sad. His death is an irreparable loss to the Sanatan tradition and Indian society. “

Shah further wrote, “Dom Raja is the most integral link in Sanatan culture who shows people the door to salvation with his fire. It is a request to Baba Vishwanath that Dom Raj should give place to Shri Jagdish Chaudhary at his feet and give his family the strength to bear this sorrow. ॐ Shanti shanti shanti. “

Dome kings are the most integral link in Sanatan culture, who through their fire show people the door to salvation. Baba Vishwanath is requested to place Dom Raja Shri Jagdish Chaudhary at his feet and grant his family the strength to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 25, 2020

Jagdish Chaudhary was one of his proposers when Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi filled his nomination papers for the 2019 elections. He was running ill for a long time. He died on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Varanasi. The Dom fraternity plays a major role during the funeral of man. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the head of this community is called Dom Raja.

