Know why onion prices are increasing, who is behind this?

In the last several weeks, onion prices have registered a huge increase. The skyrocketing prices of onions have left sleepers of middle-class families to big restaurant owners. Restaurant owners say that if onion prices continue to rise in this manner for two-three months, then we will be forced to revise our rate list. Due to which, those who eat food and snacks in restaurants etc. will also have to loose their pockets.

At the same time, people associated with the onion business believe that there is also no possibility that fresh stock of onions will start coming in the market in the next two-three months. They believe that even if the government tries to meet the domestic demand by increasing imports, it still cannot be met.

It is worth noting that on an average, 3,000 trucks of onion are consumed in India every day. However, its supply is only 1,500 trucks. That is, the goods are reaching half in the wholesale markets. It is clear from this that the demand for onion is not being met due to the supply shortage, due to which the prices of onion have seen a huge increase.

Maharashtra which is considered to be a stronghold of onions. At the wholesale market in Pune, onion prices have increased from Rs 65 to Rs 75 per kg. Now the prices in the wholesale market are on the sky, so the price increase in the retail market is bound to increase. In Pune, the price of onion in the retail market has increased from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg.

Onion retailers and traders believe that onion prices will increase further now, as there is a festival in the coming month and onion prices rise anyway after Navratri, because most people do not consume onion during Navratri. And carnivores are also reduced considerably. In such a situation, Navratri has passed and people who did not consume onions during that time. Now they too will consume onions and non-vegetarians will also grow. Due to which demand of onion is likely to increase more. After Navratri, there is every possibility of increasing demand, especially in the northern states of India. Traders believe that by the end of October, the wholesale market price of onions can reach Rs 100 per kg.

The reason for the huge increase in the prices of onion is being told that due to heavy rains, crops in southern states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were spoiled. Whatever onion is available in India is from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Let me tell you, it will take three to four months for new produce to come in the market. Heavy rains have damaged onion crops in the fields. Whatever onion is coming in the market is of March and April yield. The biggest thing is that in wholesale mandis, onion arrivals are decreasing day by day. The influx of onions in Pune’s wholesale market has come down from 500 trucks to 150 trucks per day. That is, on normal days, where 500 trucks used to reach every day. Now only three quarters are coming.

Onion production

Onion is a seasonal crop grown in India two to three times a year. The onion grown by the end of March fulfills the demand till the end of October and the beginning of November.

In between, fresh onion crop comes from the southern states in the month of August. By mid-October, the initial kharif onion crop also starts reaching the markets and by mid-November, the yield of the kharif crop comes in the late kharif season.

This year, the erratic monsoon broke this cycle. Due to heavy rains, nearly 50 per cent of the kharif in southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka were destroyed.

Due to this, not only the wholesale market of Pune, but also the onion center of Lasalgaon in Nashik, the equation of regular buying and selling has been disturbed. Fresh onion is not coming in from the fields. Now that the month of October is also nearing its end, but the arrival of fresh onions has not started yet. Due to which the supply chain is seen to be broken.

Government figures show that the annual onion production in India is 25 million metric tons. India’s requirement is 15 million metric tons. Onion crops have lost about 50 per cent this year due to rain. This is believed to be the root cause of onion prices.