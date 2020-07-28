Knowing the specialties of Rafale Aircraft, you will fly your senses, this is the time for the enemy

Rafale Aircraft / Indian Air force: On the one hand, when there are neighbors like China and on the other hand, when there are neighboring countries like Pakistan, India needs to work on both its army and the Indian Air Force. In such a situation, 5 Rafale aircraft were given to the Indian Army yesterday. These Rafale aircraft flew from France yesterday and reached the UAE airbase Al Dhafra today. Here their maintenance and refueling work will be done. After this, these fighter aircraft will fly and arrive at Ambala Air Force Base tomorrow. Also Read – Rafale Aircraft missiles are no longer good for the enemy, know what is the specialty of this fighter aircraft

With this aircraft joining the Indian Air Force, the morale of the Indian Army will be greatly elevated. However, the condition of the Airforce is not good right now because there is a shortage of scowdron. This thing has been told in many reports. But with Rafael joining the Indian Army, it can play a decisive role in winning a war.

Rafael has many specialties, the enemy cannot escape from Rafael's surefire target. If you talk about without pay load then the weight of Rafael is 10 tons. At the same time, if it flies with missiles, then its weight becomes up to 25 tons. Many freight airforce aircraft do not have this much weight. For this reason, it is certain that Rafael can fly by carrying many missiles with him.

Please tell that Rafael is equipped with stealth technology. That is, it has the power to dodge the enemy's radar. Also, it has been designed in such a way that it can also fly over the Himalayas. Let us know that the ability to fly over the Himalayas is not in the best fighters.

France has made a total of 10 Rafale aircraft so far for India. But just 5 Rafale aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force yesterday. The other 5 Rafale aircraft have been kept in France so that Air Force pilots and crew can be trained in France. At the same time last year, 1 Rafale aircraft was assigned to India so that Indian pilots could take Rafale training in India in a good way.

If we talk about weapons, the most dangerous example in Rafale is the Meteo beyond Visual Range AIR to Air Missile. This missile is equipped with air-to-air capability. Also, in the past, the Indian Air Force had also talked about equipping Hammer missiles at Rafale. The specialty of these missiles is that if there is any fighter aircraft in the No Scape Zone, Rafael will kill it. This is infallible. Let us know that India is buying a total of 36 Rafale aircraft from France. In this, other aircraft will be handed over to India in two years.