Knowledge for the vacationers going house on Diwali Chhath Puja, stay this in thoughts relating to meals, differently there shall be loss

IRCTC E-Catering accredited distributors: In view of the pageant of Diwali and Chhath Puja, lakhs of folks come from one position to any other. In the sort of state of affairs, repeatedly folks use IRCTC's e-catering provider. On the other hand, repeatedly they order fallacious meals because of lack of understanding. In the sort of state of affairs, a knowledge has been shared via IRCTC on this regard. In step with the tips, repeatedly shoppers order meals from unauthorized distributors. In the sort of state of affairs, each the security and high quality of the meals need to be compromised.

In the sort of state of affairs, the Indian Railways has shared the entire checklist of licensed distributors (IRCTC E-Catering licensed distributors) via the Catering and Tourism Company i.e. IRCTC, who're attached to the e-catering provider of IRCTC. Passengers can guide meals on-line from those distributors.

Approved distributors of IRCTC

Comesum, OLF shops, RailYatri, RailRestro, Relfood, Railrecipe, Spicywagon, Yatri Bhojan, Zoop are all licensed distributors of IRCTC. Allow us to let you know that you’ll do on-line meals from https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/ web site.

Allow us to let you know that if you wish to have on IRCTC’s e-Catering provider port, you’ll order meals for a bunch i.e. 15 folks immediately. Please observe that on such orders, the price of meals is diminished and the standard of the meals isn’t compromised. Allow us to let you know that you’ll pay for meals via on-line or offline way. On reserving with this, the meals shall be delivered in your seat.