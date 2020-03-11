Kobalt, Position Music Announce Executive Appointments in Synch and Brand Partnerships

Kobalt has introduced the promotions of Julie Hurwitz (pictured at heart) and Rob Christensen (left) to co-heads of synch and model partnerships. The 2 will oversee Kobalt Publishing’s international synch group — Christensen will lead the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand groups and Hurwitz will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM groups.

Hurwitz’s resume features a place as VP at Nettwerk Music Group. She was additionally founding government artistic director at music manufacturing firm Q Division and a producer at Ogilvy. At Kobalt, she has labored with such artists equivalent to Bob Marley, James Murphy, Beck, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie and the Lumineers, amongst others.

Christensen arrived at Kobalt from BMG the place he was answerable for the synch clearance and administration groups. He began at Bug Music in 2010, which was acquired by BMG in 2011.

Elsewhere in the synch sector, Position Music has named Michael Frick vice chairman of name partnerships and artistic synch the place he might be tasked with creating extra synch alternatives and strategizing artistic options for the impartial label and music writer and work intently with Emily Weber, vp and head of Synch. A co-founder of music manufacturing and synchronization firm Mophonics, Frick was beforehand employed as an advisor to the Rattle Collective and at We Are Hear, launched and owned by Linda Perry and Kerry Brown.

Position Music was based in 1999 by Tyler Bacon as an impartial writer, report label and administration agency with experience in music licensing and synchronization for movies, TV, video video games, trailers, commercials and soundtracks.