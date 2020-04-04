General News

Kobe Bryant inducted into NBA Hall of Fame

April 4, 2020
Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and the fourth all-time important scorer in league historic previous, has been posthumously elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Reputation in his first 12 months of eligibility.



