Kobe Bryant’s career in photos

Kobe Bryant, pictured in 2007, spent his complete 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Pictures

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was additionally killed. He was 41.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant began taking part in basketball when he was three and went on to change into one of many NBA’s biggest champions. He was drafted to the NBA straight out of Decrease Merion Excessive Faculty close to Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest participant in NBA historical past at the moment, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant performed his complete skilled career with the Los Angeles Lakers and received 5 NBA championships.

He additionally has two Olympic gold medals for males’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016. He stated “his physique knew it was time to say goodbye.”