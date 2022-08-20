Kobe Bryant’s widow broke down when talking about her biggest fear after the death of her husband and daughter

Vanessa Bryant seeks to prevent the photos taken from going viral (EFE)



the widow of Kobe Bryant admitted in court that she was devastated when she learned that rescuers had taken pictures of her dead husband and daughter in the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed them. Vanessa, through tears, said that she lives in fear of the images that appear on the Internet and that “they are constantly being spread”.

“Once it spreads, it cannot be recovered”said the 40-year-old woman through tears, who claimed to suffer emotional distress because the personnel of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and firefighters took images of the scene that they later shared, even in a bar, with friends and other first responders, as reported. .

American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into a hill near Los Angeles in 2020. A sheriff’s deputy acknowledged that he had sent the photos to another deputy while they were both playing the video game. Call of Duty.

Vanessa Bryant told a Los Angeles court on Friday that she ran out of the house to find a place to cry away from her daughters when she found out about the photos. “I broke down and cried and wanted to run around the block and just scream,” according to the published statements. Los Angeles Times. “I don’t want my kids to ever run into each other. I have three little girls.. According to some journalists present, who were not allowed to record the process, the woman broke down when talking about her fear of this happening.

There were firefighters and rescuers who took pictures of the bodies at the accident site (Reuters)

Vanessa is suing Los Angeles County for damages in a case that has joined that of Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash. The lawsuits allege negligence and invasion of privacy. Lawyers say the eerie mobile phone footage was taken as “memorabilia” by first responders.

Chester told the courtroom of his disbelief when he learned of the footage a month after the tragedy, including that it had been displayed in a bar and at an awards ceremony: “I had largely insulated my family from the details. ”. “Now, I thought there would be photos of the remains” on the Internet, he said, adding that he had instantly warned his children: “Please don’t start googling them.”

The widower of one of the victims explained his fear to the jurors: “There have been many things that people thought did not exist, that have appeared on the Internet.”

For their part, Los Angeles County advocates do not dispute that the photos were taken, but insist they were never made public and have now been removed. Mira Hahmall, the county’s civil litigation representative, previously said that the case, which began last week, revolved around this public outreach issue: “From the time of the accident until now, the county has worked tirelessly to prevent photos of the crash site are in the public domain.” Relatives of other victims were awarded $2.5 million in compensation last year for taking pictures.

Bryant is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, a figure who became the face of his sport during two brilliant decades with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 right out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

With information from AFP

