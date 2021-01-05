Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline Inauguration: PM Modi inaugurated, said- lakhs of jobs were created

Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline and said that ‘this is a futuristic project that will positively impact people. PM Modi said, when the work of the pipeline starts, employment and self-employment will be created. There has never been as much work being done for the development of India. We are lucky that we are part of this phase of development. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly’s condition stable, PM Narendra Modi also known

PM Modi inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline today through video conferencing. Addressing the program, the PM said that the event is an important achievement in the direction of construction of 'One Nation One Gas Grid'. He said that in the districts through which this pipeline will pass, commercial and industrial units will get the facility of natural gas as well as the consumption of clean fuel will reduce air pollution, which will improve air quality. Apart from this, more than 12 lakh people have got employment.

On this occasion, PM Modi said, Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline is a great example of this that if everyone works together by giving priority to development, then no goal is difficult. There were many problems in this project, but with the cooperation of our workers, engineers, farmers and state governments, this work was completed. It is a pipeline to say, but it is going to have a very big role in speeding up the development of both the states.

According to information received from the PMO, this 450 long pipeline is built by GAIL (India) Limited. It has a capacity of transporting 10 lakh 20 thousand metric standard cubic meters every day. This Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regulation will take natural gas from the terminal. The pipeline will go from Kochi to Mangaluru via Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.