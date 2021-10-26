Kodi 19.3 is now to be had: it comes as an emergency replace to resolve issues from the former model

Only a few days after launching model 19.2, Kodi has simply offered its 19.3 that it’s in search of repair sure problems with the logged free up in the midst of this month.

In keeping with the corporate, “we proceed having some issues of the Xbox model, and different problems have arisen so, as an alternative of liberating particular platform-specific variations, we concept we’d push to 19.3 “and thus take on all of the issues on the similar time.

Issues that are actually mounted





As with different particular variations, right here you’re going to now not to find new options, since that’s not in point of fact the aim, however to resolve issues. One of the most major issues which are solved is the mistake that “by chance” had crept into model 19.2 and that broke Airplay.

Additionally, there was once an Atmos audio drawback for a very long time on all platforms that strengthen TrueHD passthrough which is now mounted with Kodi model 19.2. There also are a few game-related fixes, significantly a controller repair and a few shading problems in Retroplayer.

Within the earlier model, Kodi had bother publishing the Xbox model because of some particular platform necessities wanted for 4k / HEVC playback. With the assistance of @CelesAtXbox, the corporate “believes” that it has already met those necessities to Microsoft’s pride, and in spite of everything it may be put within the Home windows Retailer. The former model of Xbox already promised to resolve issues associated with the playback of 4K movies with the HEVC codec, making the person interface in point of fact local in 4K and now not a rescaling.

A trojan horse that affected the miniatures of the episodes noticed when the spoilers of the episodes had been hidden has additionally been mounted. Too metadata displayed in shops has been a great deal advanced Linux packages.

The way to set up Kodi 19.3





You must have the ability to set up Kodi 19.3 at once over your current Kodi model (If truth be told, this may occur robotically on many platforms, consistent with reliable data). If in case you have any questions, please backup your person knowledge previously.

Additionally, this is a minor model exchange, so there are not any adjustments within the variations of the databases or the rest equivalent within the overwhelming majority of platforms; the exception is, clearly, if you’re attempting a big replace for the primary time (ie you pass from 18.x to 19.x).

The deployment of the packages at the other platforms (specifically, Google Play and Microsoft Retailer) might range significantly because of exterior instances to keep watch over Kodi.

Obtain | Code