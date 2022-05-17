Kodi 20 ‘Nexus’ can now be downloaded in its first beta version

In the world of media centers there is a religion: Kodi. This open source project is the core of many of the Smart TVs around the world, and its developers are already preparing to launch version 20 Nexus. Although at the moment we can only download v19.4 Matrix as a stable version, its twentieth version has recently appeared in the betas sectiona highly anticipated by its users.

While the developers are in charge of testing the version, users can already get hold of the Kodi v20 Nexus beta from the official website, offering it in 32-bit and 64-bit installers.

Kodi v20 Nexus is already in beta

This version is located in the ‘Prerelease’, being able to access the download of it. The Kodi v20 Nexus beta is available for Windows, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi, macOS, iOS, and tvOS.

The fact that it is still in the testing phase means that, it is possible that we will find some other compatibility problem or bug. Although it would be advisable to wait for a stable version of Nexus to be released, the most impatient can already try the new features of this latest version.

For now, Kodi 20 Nexus in this version offers few changes at an aesthetic level and it seems that the improvements are reserved mostly internally and operating. For now there is no list of changes, so we will have to be attentive to any information that appears on the Kodi website.

The stable version of Kodi 20 Nexus is expected to appear on the web in the coming weeks or months. For those who have been a bit confused, Kodi is nothing more than an application that works as a multimedia center for our computers and televisions. With the help of its countless community-made plugins, it is possible to create a multimedia server to play our files from any other devicein addition to being able to watch television channels, streaming platforms, and much more.