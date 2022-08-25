Kodi allows you to watch DTT with IPTV lists, but also to record the programs: this is how you can do it

It is available for all types of platforms, and it is a benchmark for the multimedia world. Kodi is one of those applications that we always recommend installing if you want to set up a local media server. Also, has countless add-ons that extend your experiencemaking the application have all kinds of possibilities.

Among all that we can do in Kodi, it is also possible to watch DTT through IPTV lists. Although the best thing about it is that we can also record the programs to be able to see them whenever we want. In this article we show you how to do it.

How to record DTT from Kodi

Kodi out of the box offers ways to watch live TV through PVR systems. Although if what we want is to watch DTT for free from the application itself, we can take advantage of the IPTV lists that circulate on the network. There are several of them, such as TDTChannels, which allows us to see some of the DTT channels that the channels themselves offer for free on the Internet.

To be able to see the channels from the IPTV lists, the first thing we have to do in Kodi is install an add-on that allows us to manage our own IPTV lists. The best known and found in the official Kodi repository is PVR IPTV Simple Client. To install it, we have to open Kodi, select the option ‘Add-ons’ from the side menu, and we go to ‘Download’.





In the Kodi repository we look for ‘PVR IPTV Simple Client’ from the search tool itself and install this extension. After that, we can now run this add-on and add the IPTV lists through the URL. To do this we have to go to the option ‘Configure’ before executing it on the page of the add-on itself, and in the tab of ‘General’ We change the option ‘M3U playlist URL’, adding the URL of the IPTV list that we have. Here we can add TDTChannels itself if we want to see the DTT channels, which is: ‘https://www.tdtchannels.com/lists/tv.m3u8‘.









Once this is done, we select the ‘Ok’ option on the right side and we will have our IPTV manager configured and with the DTT channels added.

The only downside is that this add-on does not allow you to record television channels. This will require downloading another add-on, this time from a third-party source. So the first thing we have to do in Kodi is go to Settins > System > Add-ons and enable the option ‘Unknown sources’. This will allow us to install add-ons from third party repositories.





Another thing we have to do (outside of Kodi), is install FFMPEG codecs, since they will be necessary for the recording of DTT channels. To do this we visit this link, and download the latest build in .ZIP format. After download, we extract the content to the route that we want (we will have to remember this route later).

After having carried out the previous steps, now we have to install ‘IPTV Recorder’, an add-on that is combined with ‘PVR IPTV Simple Client’ and that will allow us to record DTT channels. For this, we have to add the repository in Kodi. This is done by going to Add-ons > Add-on browser and selecting the option ‘Install from zip file’. Here we select the downloaded compressed file and Kodi will install IPTV Recorder.









When the add-on is installed, we need to configure it to add the path of the FFMPEG codec executable file. So we select the IPTV Recorder add-on, and before opening it we are going to Configure > Jobs and Rules > ffmpeg exe and here we add the path of the codec executable, which is located in .\bin\ffmpeg.exe. After that, we confirm with the ‘Ok’ button on the right.









Once all this is done, we will have fully configured the recordings for the DTT channels. Now all you have to do is run IPTV Recorder, and in ‘Channel Groups’ We should have all the channels added to the PVR IPTV Simple Client add-on. We simply select the one we want to see or record with the right mouse button and choose the option ‘Record and Play’ if we want to record the program, or ‘Play Channel’ if we simply want to see it live.

The add-on will ask us the hours we want to leave the program for it to be recorded. Once the recording is finished, we will find the file in ‘Recordings’. Also, while we are watching the channel, we can go backwards or forwards, just as it happens in current decoders.

The extension also allows us create recording routines to always start recording at the selected time. We can do this through ‘Add One Time Rule’, ‘Add Daily Time Rule’ or ‘Add Weekly Time Rule’, depending on the repetition of the routine.