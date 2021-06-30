Kodiyil Oruvan Film (2021) | Vijay Antony | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Kodiyil Oruvan Film Complete Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Ananda Krishnan
Manufacturer TD Rajha and Sanjay Kumar
On-line Streaming OTT Platform But to be up to date
Style Motion Drama
Tale Ananda Krishnan
Starring Vijay Antony, Aathmika
Tune Nivas Ok Prasanna
Cinematographer NS Uthaya Kumar
Editor Vijay Antony
Manufacturing Corporate Chendur Movie Global and Infiniti Movie Ventures
Unencumber date Summer season 2021
Language Tamil

[/su_table]

Kodiyil Oruvan Film Solid

Here’s the principle forged record of upcoming tamil film Kodiyil Oruvan,

  • Vijay Antony
  • Aathmika
  • Ramachandra Raju
  • Prabhakar

Kodiyil Oruvan Film Teaser

Watch Vijay Antony’s Kodiyil Oruvan movie trailer complete video right here,

Kodiyil Oruvan First Glance

Here’s the fascinating first glance poster of Vijay Antony’s Kodiyil Oruvan movie,

Kodiyil Oruvan Movie

Kodiyil Oruvan Film Songs

Watch Slum Anthem music complete lyrical video,

Watch Naan Varuven music,

