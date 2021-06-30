Kodiyil Oruvan Film (2021) | Vijay Antony | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Kodiyil Oruvan Film Complete Main points
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Director
|Ananda Krishnan
|Manufacturer
|TD Rajha and Sanjay Kumar
|On-line Streaming OTT Platform
|But to be up to date
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Tale
|Ananda Krishnan
|Starring
|Vijay Antony, Aathmika
|Tune
|Nivas Ok Prasanna
|Cinematographer
|NS Uthaya Kumar
|Editor
|Vijay Antony
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Chendur Movie Global and Infiniti Movie Ventures
|Unencumber date
|Summer season 2021
|Language
|Tamil
[/su_table]
Kodiyil Oruvan Film Solid
Here’s the principle forged record of upcoming tamil film Kodiyil Oruvan,
- Vijay Antony
- Aathmika
- Ramachandra Raju
- Prabhakar
Kodiyil Oruvan Film Teaser
Watch Vijay Antony’s Kodiyil Oruvan movie trailer complete video right here,
Kodiyil Oruvan First Glance
Here’s the fascinating first glance poster of Vijay Antony’s Kodiyil Oruvan movie,
Kodiyil Oruvan Film Songs
Watch Slum Anthem music complete lyrical video,
Watch Naan Varuven music,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.