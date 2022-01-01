Koei Tecmo promises that in 2022 we will see several video games in which the studio has worked

The vice president of Team Ninja was the one who left us the promise, mentioning that the games are practically finished.

By Axel García / Updated December 31, 2021, 22:45 19 comments

The Japanese video game site, 4Gamer, published an article with interviews with several industry developers. Among them, the comments of Yosuke Hayashi, Vice President of Team Ninja, who promised that, in 2022, we will all see some video games that Koei Tecmo has worked on, over several years.

We have worked on these video games for several yearsYosuke HayashiAlong with opinions on their favorite video games and movies released in 2021, 4Gamer asked interviewees if they had any goodbye message for all readers. “In 2022, I think we can unveil the titles that will unlock the future,” Hayashi said.

“We have been working on them for several years,” continued the vice president. “They are all finished so they can feel the ‘full power‘of Koei Tecmo today. ”Hayashi concluded the interview, asking fans to continue to support Koei Tecmo’s work in 2022.

Clearly, this does not tell us anything specific about what Koei Tecmo is preparing, because just as it could be referring to a new Ninja Gaiden or Dead or Alive, Hayashi could be ending 2021 with a nod to a new IP. Whatever the case, his words confirm that the titles have been in development for several years.

The 4Gamer article includes other interesting statements, such as that of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer, Yoshinore Kitase, who reminded us that in 2022 the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy will be celebrated. The creator of Super Smash Bros., Masahiro Sakurai, mentioned that the best thing would be for fans to ‘forget about him for a while’, reiterating his recent words about a possible sequel to his famous fighting title.

