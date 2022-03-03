Koeman broke the silence: the mystery behind Messi’s departure, the relationship with Laporta and the surprising revelation about Xavi

Ronald Koeman granted an interview to a Dutch medium (Reuters)

Little more than four months after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman as coach of Barcelona. Four months in which the Dutch coach chose to remain silent and disassociate himself from the football environment until this Thursday, in which broke the silence in an interview with the newspaper General newspaper.

In dialogue with the Dutch media, the 59-year-old DT assured that his time at the Barça team was, “my most difficult moment as a coach”. In turn, she also spoke about the arrival of Xavi, his relationship with the president Joan Laporta and the new reinforcements. Furthermore, he raised a question about the departure of Lionel Messi which aroused suspicion.

“It was at the insistence of the club management that I agreed to the departure of some players. to put the finances in order, ”explained Koeman during his first days as a coach culé.

“But then when you see someone brought in for €55m shortly after they let Lionel Messi go, then you wonder if there wasn’t something else going on. Why did Messi have to leave?he asked himself, in relation to the signing of Ferran Torres.

Koeman planted a question about Messi’s departure from Barcelona (Reuters)

When talking about Joan Laporta, Koeman made it clear that the rumors about a bad relationship were real: “I was not Laporta’s coach. I had that feeling from the first moment, after the elections there was no click. That necessary support from above was lacking.”

“The important thing was not the money for me. He really wanted to succeed as a coach at Barcelona, ​​to do everything he could, but I realized that Laporta wanted to get rid of me because he was not appointed by him”, lamented the Dutchman who was signed in the management of Josep María Bartomeu, former culé president.

In turn, Ronald Koeman revealed that during a conversation with Laporta, “He had told me a thousand times that Xavi would not be his coach because he lacked experience. But he needed a shield, someone to hide behind.”

Koeman spoke about Xavi Hernández and Laporta (Efe)

When talking about the historic former midfielder and current coach azulgranaKoeman considered that, “They didn’t give me the time they gave him. It still hurts me. Every coach needs time and patience from the board”.

He elaborated on this topic: “I was working with many injured. Now Pedri is back in shape, and Ousmane Dembélé… You can see everything”.

The statistics speak for themselves: Xavi Hernández took charge of a team that was ninth in the league, with a lackluster game and emotionally beaten. Today the set azulgrana He is in Champions League positions and on his way to recovering his DNA. “I’m happy for the club, since things are going better now, and for the players. It’s nice to see Frenkie de Jong play good old-fashioned football, he has so much quality.”

Finally, hurt by what happened in his stage as blaugranaKoeman was forceful: “You won’t see me at the Camp Nou for a while, I can’t do that yet. With this president I can’t pretend that nothing happened.”

