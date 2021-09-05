“Koeman disrespected me”: withering statements by a Barcelona figure discarded by DT

The Bosnian Miralem Pjanic spoke about his relationship with Ronald Koeman after leaving Barcelona (Photo: EFE)

If there is a signing that FC Barcelona It did not turn out as expected, it was Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian player of 31 years, who had arrived at the Catalan team a year ago as a star, played much less than expected and this market was ruled out by Ronald Koeman. When he left on loan to football in Turkey, he decided to break the silence and made some explosive statements about the Dutch coach.

“Koeman disrespected me” sentenced Pjanic, bought by the Barça on 60 million euros (plus 5 in variables) to the Juventus in the summer of 2020, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper MARK. In his discharge, the midfielder who played only 30 matches During the past year, he explained that it is the first time something similar has happened to him.

“It’s a very strange coachIt is the first time I have seen such a management. It has been a very strange way of communicating. I have never had problems with any team, with any coach. I honestly don’t know what happened”He added.

Miralem Pjanic only played 30 games last season (Photo: REUTERS)

The consequence of the lack of trust of Koeman on Pjanic has forced the Bosnian player to seek a destination outside the Barça in the form of a one-season loan, although he has a contract with the Barça club until the 2023/24 season. The team you have reached is the Besiktas from Turkey, which finalized its arrival when the main European markets had already closed and will take over 2.75 million euros of your salary.

This last requirement was indispensable because the Barcelona is going through a serious economic crisis and Pjanic, who had one of the highest payrolls on the campus, it was reduced by 60% for this season and the next two that remain in the contract with the intention of alleviating the financial stress of the institution It is a gesture that suggests that Pjanic does not rule out returning, although logically without Ronald Koeman in office.

“I have a contract, I have always spoken highly of the club, I just had no luck with this coach. But Barça is always Barça “he explained.

Miralem Pjanic did not rule out returning to Barcelona in the future (Photo: REUTERS)

Of his passage through Camp Nou and its relationship with Koeman, the former midfielder of the you assures that when last summer arrived “The coach never came to talk a little about what he thought of the season” and considers that his case is not an exception, suggesting that other footballers with a few minutes could experience something similar. According to information from the Catalan press, players like Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Álex Collado they were also marginalized.

One of the things that bothered the most Pjanic It was that the day after the games, when the substitutes used to do a strong training while the starters recover from the effort, Koeman was not there to see him: “The serious thing for me is that this coach was never there to see the attitude of those footballers who do not play. How can a player motivate himself or say ‘I’m here’? ”, He asserted.

