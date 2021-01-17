Koeman kept Lionel Messi in doubt for the Super Cup final: “The player will always have the last word”

There are only a few hours left for the FC Barcelona play your first final in the cycle Ronald Koeman and, unfortunately for the Dutch coach, the presence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine star, who was absent in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, wants to reach the definition of this Sunday (17:00 in Argentina) healthy against the Athletic Bilbao but there are still no certainties.

About this uncertainty he spoke Koeman in the press conference prior to the duel that will be played in the La Cartuja Stadium of Sevilla, showing positive and leaving the final decision in the hands of The flea.

“Leo trained individually yesterday and today (Saturday) he will train with the group. The player will always have the last word because he knows his body. We will have to wait if the training has discomfort or not “, commented the Barcelona coach.

Ronald Koeman watches Lionel Messi during training prior to the Spanish Super Cup final (Photo: EFE)

Logically, Koeman recognized that he has “More options to win” with Messi available because “Is number one in the world”. The Dutch strategist acknowledged that his Barça It depends a lot on Rosario’s crack: “With Leo the team is stronger in football, especially in the creativity and effectiveness that is sometimes lacking”.

Messi, who did not play against Real society by a injury to the back of the left thigh, participated in the last training session with his teammates in The Cartuja, but his presence will not be known until hours before the game against him Athletic.

Lionel Messi had to watch the semifinal against Real Sociedad from the stands but Koeman hopes to count on him for the final of the Spanish Super Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Anyway, the coach of the Barcelona reported that his squad is generally well, beyond the doubts about his captain. “The team is well and happy to play the final, although he had significant fatigue. It’s a final and a titlewill serve to show that the team is on the right track. It is not the most important title, but it is a title”, He confessed.

When asked about how a possible high blood pressure will deal with it, Athletic, Koeman replied that “If Athletic presses up” he Barcelona must do your “Game to dominate”. Along these lines, he said that he does not believe that the league match played recently between the two serves as a reference: “Each game is different, they will have analyzed it to improve things just like we have done, we will have to do even better than in San Mamés.”

