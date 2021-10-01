Koeman specified what was his worst moment since he arrived at Barcelona: what he said about the rumors of his departure

Koeman assured that the worst moment since his arrival in Barcelona was the departure of Messi (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

On the eve of tomorrow’s relevant duel against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish capital, Ronald Koeman gave a press conference in which he spoke about the news of Barcelona and the rumors about his possible departure from the Catalan institution. The Dutch strategist admitted that he does not turn a deaf ear to the transcended and did not avoid specifying what was his worst moment since he took the reins of the team.

“I have ears and I have eyes, I’m still the same. I know a lot leaks out. Once again, they haven’t told me anything “, was his ruling on communication with the club’s Board of Directors. He later claimed to know that the president Joan Laporta He had been the previous day at the facilities of the Culé entity but did not come across because he was preparing for training. On his relationship with the president, he evaded: “I am not going to answer that question.”

Barça will play a lot tomorrow on their visit to the team Diego Simeone for the eighth round of the Spanish league. So far, Koeman’s men remain undefeated as a result of three wins and three draws, results that place him in sixth place in the table, 5 points away from the leader Real Madrid and with a pending match against Sevilla in condition of visitor. While, Luis Suárez spoke of an “internal war” within the entity culé and in Europe already speculate with several names to succeed the native of the Netherlands.

Tomorrow Koeman will play an important stop with the visit of Barcelona to Atlético Madrid (EFE / Alejandro García)



“I am not the most important. Everybody knows that I’m here for the love of the club. I arrived in a very complicated situation “, recalled the Dutchman who was in the eye of the storm after the last defeat (3-0) against Benfica in Portugal for the second date of the group stage of the Champions League. It was the second in a row considering the disastrous debut against Bayern Munich with the same score against.

On the one hand, Koeman said that the best moment since his arrival at Barcelona was when he signed, despite the fact that he was later able to obtain the Copa del Rey title. When asked about the most critical moment of his management, he did not hesitate to say: “For me the worst moment as a Barça coach has been the departure of Leo Messi.” That is how blunt was the DT’s response, which hinted that this setback meant a profound change in plans and structuring for the development of the current campaign.

The coach raised his tone when asked if a colleague of his could make the team play better: “I don’t know what another coach would do. The template will be the same in three months. There is a lot of talk about the system but the system is based on the players we have. And we don’t have wingers with one against one, that’s why I put sides. With the money bag I would have Messi still here. It is preparing the game with what there is. If people recover, we can have the strongest squad ”.

To dream of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Blaugranas will have to do their homework in the next two days against Dynamo Wherev (Wednesday 10/20 at the Camp Nou and Tuesday 11/2 in Ukraine). “I’m sick of defending myself, it doesn’t make any sense. We have assumed changes in the club. This is for you, there will be people who think it is disrespectful, but that is not for today. One day I would like to talk about everything I think ”, he added. And concluded: “If I was disrespected? No need to answer. What do you think? You are very important, you can help, you can criticize. It is not a question of being good or bad, it is the deal ”.

