Koeman spoke of the morbidity by the possible exit of Messi to PSG in the previous one of the beginning of the second round of the Champions

Ronald Koeman beat Barcelona’s clash against PSG (EFE / Kiko Huesca / Archive)



This Tuesday, the duel between Barcelona Y PSG for the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League it will focus all eyes. And not only because two serious candidates for the title face each other, but because it will also be a game in which the curiosity for the possible departure of Lionel Messi towards the Parisian club in the middle of the year, once his contract with the Catalan cast ends.

Much has been said about the possible paths that La Pulga could take in mid-2021. Nobody dares to rule out a possible continuity in the Culé team, although the versions have put PSG and Manchester City as the two strongest candidates to seize the services of the captain of the Argentine national team.

Such is the interest that Messi’s future has aroused, that several of the questions in the press conference prior to the duel for the Champions League revolved around that question. Those in charge of sketching some kind of definition, in this case, were the coach Ronald Koeman and the side Jordi Alba.

“It’s not my topic,” said the Dutch coach when asked about these rumors that link the Rosario to PSG. And I add: “Messi is a Barça player and I have great hopes that he will continue like this”. While the footballer went a little further: “If he knew what Messi will do, he would tell us (to the journalists). Today he is 100% committed and wants to have a great season. From there I hope we can win a title and that Leo decides at the end of the season. We don’t pay attention to what they say. People talk a lot but Leo will have the last word. The decision I make will be well thought out ”.

The DT expressed his illusion that Messi will continue at Barcelona (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

Then, he highlighted: “I am much better when Leo is there than when he is not. Hopefully he will stay at Barça for many more years. It will have to be respected, whatever decision you make”.

Koeman assured that the series “It is not a Messi-Mbappé duel”But he spoke of the virtues of the French striker and his teammates: “It can complicate things a lot, it will be a beautiful game. These players must be enjoyed”.

The Barcelona coach was also obfuscated by the criticism his team reaps game after game -even when he wins-, with performances that do not convince either the press or the fans. “We don’t lack any quality ‘jump’. It seems we have to do an exam every three days. Sometimes it is lost unfairly. In all the games we have had the best chances: Madrid at home, Atlético … the only thing is that the final result was not ours ”.

Barcelona and PSG will meet this Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Camp Nou for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League. It will be a duel between two serious candidates that will also focus attention on Messi’s future. The return will be played on March 10th in Paris.

