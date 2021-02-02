Koeman’s fury at the leak of Messi’s alleged contract: “Whoever did it cannot have a future at Barcelona”

Ronald Koeman defended Lionel Messi at a press conference (Reuters)

This weekend the main sports news in Spain has been the leak of the alleged contract that joins Lionel Messi with Barcelona. Is that the spanish newspaper The world, based in Madrid, exclusively published the roles that the Argentine footballer and the then president would have agreed, Josep María Bartomeu in 2017. The cover carried a title more than strong: “Messi’s pharaonic contract that ruins Barça”.

This Sunday the Catalan team jumped onto the playing field and won 2-1 against the Athletic Bilbao with a free-kick goal from the Argentine forward, who completed a great performance and was the figure of the field. At the end of the match, the coach Ronald Koeman was asked about the scandal at a press conference.

“Whoever has leaked Messi’s contract cannot have a future at Barça”, said the Dutchman who insisted: “We would have to respect more a footballer who has given so much to Spanish football. You have to try to know how Messi’s contract has come out in the press. They are things that cannot come out. There are people who want to hurt us ”.

The technical director who took over as head of the team to play the current season, defended his manager and was furious at what happened: “I do not understand that Messi’s contract is related to the ruin of Barça. It is necessary to highlight everything that he has done for this club. He has been demonstrating his quality as a footballer for years. It has helped to make this club bigger, with many titles ”. In addition, he declared: “Without Leo you cannot aspire to many things.”

Koeman He maintained the tone to emphasize that the star born in Rosario, Santa Fe, was not affected by this conflict: “I realized that Messi was very motivated, but not more than in the other games”, and added: “I have no no doubt about Messi. He was sure that what came out of the press would not affect him. “

Finally, he asked the leaders to investigate what happened: “You have to try to find out how this turned out in the press” because “what appears in the media about Messi is with very bad intentions.”

Antoine Griezmann was asked how much Lionel Messi is worth

For its part, Antoine Griezmann, who has always been awarded a rough relationship with La Pulga, was consulted at the end of the match against the Bilbao about how much it is worth Lionel Messi for him and his teammates. “What a little question,” answered the Frenchman before highlighting the importance of Ten on the pitch: “We are enjoying him, he is a legend and hopefully we can continue to enjoy him.”

Given this information that traveled the world, the Barcelona issued a statement through its social networks to deny “categorically any responsibility in the publication of this document” and noted: “Given the information published today in the newspaper The world in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, The Club regrets that it has been publicly disclosed, as it is an exclusively private document and governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties ”.

In turn, several Spanish media, such as Sport Y RAC 1, they warned that The flea will initiate legal action not only against the newspaper but also against a small group of people who would be responsible for filtering the details of a contract that was wrapped in a strict confidentiality clause.

