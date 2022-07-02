Kojima almost went back to being an industry pioneer 10 years ago with an idea that is now all too common

The Japanese creative proposed a function so that users could play the same title on different platforms.

The games of Which ones they have been pioneers for several reasons, among which are the “anti-war” proposals and the breaking of the fourth wall. However, many times we wonder what are the ideas that the Japanese creative could not bring to light, and it seems that some of them could have changed the industry sooner than we think.

I proposed a ‘transfer’ function that would allow you to continue playing the same title between platformsHideo KojimaToday we are not surprised to learn that there are proposals for users to continue your games through a mobile, a computer or a console, but this was unimaginable about 10 years ago. Now, Kojima reflects on the evolution of the industry at Twitter and reveals how close we came to seeing this possibility ahead of time: “A decade ago, there was 2 options; do you play the games on a console? Or do you carry it with you as a portable device? There were no smartphones with powerful specifications like today, but a ‘traditional mobile phone'”

“So what I proposed was a function of ‘transfer‘ that would allow users to continue playing the same title across platforms,” ​​explains Kojima. “It was not well understood, but now it is common“. Of course, this could have advanced the investigation of cloud gaming, as there are now initiatives such as Xbox Cloud Gaming which demonstrate the popularity of this option.

As for his adventures as a video game creator, Kojima has already raised our expectations with a Death Stranding 2 in development and a collaboration with Xbox. We don’t know much about this latest project, but Phil Spencer has already said that Kojima has unique ideas to apply in a video game.

