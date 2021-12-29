Kojima confirms that he has two games in development, and has already given some very general characteristics

The ideas of the creative are highly acclaimed by the community, so any track is already hopeful.

Although Hideo Kojima has a tendency to cover all his mystery projects, there is no doubt that continue working. Nothing ago, he remembered the anniversary of Metal Gear 3 sharing some anecdotes of its development process, but the creative is already looking forward with two new games of which he has shared a couple of very generic details.

This is what Kojima himself has commented in a brief exchange of questions and answers in Famitsu, where they have participated more than 100 developers of Japanese video games. Here, the creative has commented that he has two titles in his hands, one “big” and one “new, challenging”. And here comes the data on the next adventures that Kojima is cooking, since he has not said anything more about them.

In addition to this, Kojima has commented on his forecasts on entertainment beyond video games and considers that the streaming It will continue to have a strong impact on both creating art and running a business, which is slightly reminiscent of the new department at Kojima Productions. Finally, the Japanese creative has expressed his desire to recover the pace of work after the pandemic, which streamlines and makes several processes more flexible.

Of course, Kojima has not given very deep details about what he prepares, since they could be games that do not see the light in 2022. For the moment, we will have to stay with the rumors about a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, or we can go back to the first adventures of Snake and check one of the best kept secrets of Metal Gear Solid.

More about: Kojima and Kojima Productions.