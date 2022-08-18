Kojima has finished editing a video and fans are expecting a trailer or announcement very soon

Gamescom 2022 is held next week, so it would not be unreasonable to see something from the Japanese.

When new video game events are approaching, it is inevitable to have an eye on Hideo Kojima as one of the possible creators who can offer news of something they have in their hands. Gamescom 2022 kicks off next week, with an opening event, the Opening Live Nightwhich will be loaded with trailers and announcements, so it’s a good opportunity for the Japanese.

In recent weeks, Kojima has been sharing different messages on his social networks saying that he was editing some kind of video. Well, a few days ago she claimed that she has finished editing it, which has caused fans speculate on the possibility of seeing a new trailer in one of the events of the next days.

Opening Live Night airs next TuesdayIt would not be strange if we consider that the Opening Live Night, which will be broadcast live on August 23 at 8:00 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time, is presented by Geoff Keighley, close friend of Kojima and the one who has done you more than a few favors in the past by appearing in other types of events that you have organized.

In addition, all this takes even more shape once we have seen this morning that the PC Game Pass Twitter account has made a reference to a recent Kojima game carrying out a profile picture change and placing a landscape corresponding to Death Stranding in the background, which could indicate that we could have an announcement of the arrival of the game on the Xbox service.

Be that as it may, all that remains is to wait for Gamescom, which will take place in Cologne next week from the 24th to the 28th of Augustto find out if Hideo Kojima is really up to something or prefers to save the material he has worked on for a later date.

