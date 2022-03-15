Kojima has loved The Batman, but his favorite Batman movie is still a very different one

From movies to video games, the Caped Crusader will “live” a great year also on PC and consoles with Gotham Knights.

With more than $463 million at the box office and a popular outcry from critics, The Batman once again underscores why Gotham’s bat is one of the comic book world’s most beloved heroes. Among his praise we also find words from well-known faces in the sector, such as Hideo Kojima who has not hesitated to take advantage of the occasion to remember his favorite Caped Crusader film.

LEGO Batman also enjoyed popularity with his video gamesThe creator of Death Stranding has been quite active around the production of Warner Bros. in recent days, highlighting the acting quality of Robert Pattinson, a great fan of Final Fantasy VII, as well as the mastery of directing by Matt Reeves . Likewise, he also wanted to share his vision of the feature film: “The Batman is a film about the bat that examines masking in the age of social media. The mask serves to hide your true identity. Both heroes and villains take it to hide their day to day and highlight their different personalities.”

And with all this, Is your character’s individual favorite movie? With the memory of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan’s Batman, the decision is quite complicated, both were authentic references in their fields, but the developer of Metal Gear Solid wanted to keep a film often ignored by the public, Batman: The Lego Movie , a true masterpiece for the Japanese creator.

Leaving the movie behind, Batman and LEGO have formed a golden collaboration also in video games since the 2008 premiere of the TT Games video game. Recently we also got to see his villains in LEGO DC Super-Villains. Outside of LEGO, Batman will soon fight in MultiVersus, a Smash Bros. featuring WarnerMedia characters, while his supposed death will serve as the narrative premise for Gotham Knights, which received a release date last week.

