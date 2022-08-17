Kojima Productions, Capcom, Square Enix and more companies will participate in the Tokyo Game Show VR 2022

The event will be held in a digital space with free admission from September 15 to 18.

Weeks full of news in the video game world. September intends to surprise us with the launch of several important titles and a Tokyo Game Show 2022 that has already confirmed its return to the face-to-face format. In this sense, we know that Capcom will participate in the event with news of Street Fighter 6 and other deliveries from his portfolio.

The VR event will be held from September 15 to 18However, it should be remembered that this classic festival is accompanied by an edition dedicated to virtual reality: Tokyo Game Show VR 2022. This additional fair will be held from September 15 to 18 in a digital space that we can access for free. But the news does not end here, as those responsible have decided to raise public expectations by announcing the first confirmed companies (via Twinfinite), which includes both developers from the video game sector and organizations outside this industry. Below, we detail all the participants who have already secured their presence at the event:

exhibitors ImaCreate



Cover



CAPCOM



Ministry of Environment



CharacterBank



Gugenka



COW TECMO GAMES



KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS



KONAMI



Survios, Inc.



SQUARE ENIX



MIX/MIX



DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate



PIG



BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment



Pole To Win



Magic: The Gathering



Methane

In this way, we can expect several developments from some of the heavyweights in the industry. This is complemented by a digital application that will take us through a dungeon in which we will live “exciting adventures”. After all, the organizers of the event hope to “offer an experience that is only possible in the virtual world, where the video game show can be enjoyed in the same way as a game“.

There are still several weeks left for the Tokyo Game Show to kick off. However, we can expect various news related to the video game world through the imminent Gamescom 2022which has already begun preparations for its Opening Live Night and seeks to excite us through the novelties offered by hundreds of companies in the sector.

